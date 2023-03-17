Murray named 2023 Water System Operations Specialist of the Year

By STEVEN MURREY

Elwood Call-Leader

Elwood Utility Foreman Glen Murray was named 2023 Water System Operations Specialist of the Year Wednesday at the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water conference in French Lick, Ind.

Murray said he was unaware that he was nominated for the award and was attending the conference for continuing education units.

“It was a surprise,” said Murray. “Evidently, the mayor and some other people decided they were going to nominate me.”

Murray has worked for the City of Elwood Water Department for 39 years. He said when he first hired in he did not anticipate that it would be his lifelong career.

“I stuck around and enjoyed what I was doing,” said Murray. When asked if he plans to retire any time soon, Murray said that he is involved with big projects at the moment including the State Road 28 project that he would like to see through to their completion.

“I plan on working for a while,” said Murray. “We’ve got some younger people here, and when I leave I want to know that they’re going to continue. So we’re working on getting them prepared.”

“Glen has dedicated 39 years of service to the City of Elwood and continues to focus on what is best for our residents and our city,” said Mayor Todd Jones. “Throughout the years, he has continuously adapted and modified with changes from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, always thinking outside the box.”

Jones went on to say that Murray has been instrumental in the plant’s modifications and the city’s vast growth.

“His hard work and dedication ensures our residents and businesses have clean and safe water,” said Jones. “Congratulations Glen and thank you for what you do for our city each and every day.”

Glen and his wife Sandy have three daughters, 10 grandchildren, a great-grandson and another great-grandchild on the way.