Elwood Call-Leader, Tipton County Tribune to publish weekly beginning March 22

Today, we are announcing a reduction in print frequency for the Elwood Call-Leader and the Tipton County Tribune.

Currently, we publish two printed newspapers a week, delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday, March 22 we will produce one paper per week, with newspapers delivered on Wednesdays. As a result of this change, subscribers will see an extension of their expiration date.

These changes will not represent a reduction in the amount of local news and information we provide to our readers. Instead, we will shift towards a web-first model, with news published on our website as it breaks. We are merely reducing the number of times we print a newspaper and refocusing our efforts onto the digital space. The frequency changes are directly related to economic and digital realities that make the continuation of twice-weekly newspapers increasingly difficult. The challenges are a problem faced by community newspapers across the country.

The cost of producing printed newspapers has grown astronomically in the last few years, with the expense of paper continuously increasing. Additionally, the cost of delivering newspapers through the United States Postal Service has also increased.

CherryRoad Media is determined to provide news and information to our community, but we must do so in a way that makes sense for both the business and for our readers. A refocus of our energy on digital news delivery while still providing a consistent printed product helps us continue the necessary transformation in the digital age. You, our readers, have transitioned to digital in many aspects, and we must do the same.