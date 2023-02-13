Velma Kilburn, 80, of Tipton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Northwest Manor in Indianapolis.

She was born on April 9, 1942, in Missouri, to John and Blanche (Cato) George.

Velma married the love of her life, Bob Kilburn, on Oct. 12, 1957. They shared 29 years of marriage before he passed away in February of 1987.

Velma attended school in Missouri. In 1978, Bob surprised her while she was at work and moved the family to North Main Street where she resided until 2008. She worked for Tipton Memorial Hospital where she retired after 30 years.

Every spring, Velma would plant her vegetable garden. She loved watching it grow. She liked a simple life and preferred to be at home over anywhere else. She faithfully watched her soaps on CBS. She also loved watching Mama’s Family, Golden Girls and Perry Mason.

Velma also enjoyed reading and cooking. Her fried chicken, chicken and dumplings and chili were favorites in the family. She loved to pass on her vast knowledge of cooking and taught her granddaughter how to make fried green tomatoes, a favorite to this day. She loved to tell cooking stories like when her son burnt a hole in the floor making popcorn or when her daughter washed a biscuit when they were kids. She loved to talk about her family.

Velma was incredibly caring and loved her family deeply. You couldn’t leave without a hug. She was very protective of them. Her caring soul made her a standout in this world. She will be truly missed. Even her singing, something her family secretly loved and teased on lovingly.

Those left to carry on Velma’s legacy of memories are her son, Terry Kilburn; granddaughter, Bobbi Lee Kilburn; and her three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; her husband, Bob Kilburn; and daughter, Carol Kilburn-Arnett.

A private service celebrating Velma’s life will be on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, with Pastor Joe Brock officiating. If you would like details to attend, please contact the funeral home.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kilburn family in their time of need. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Velma with her family on her tribute wallat www.taylorcowanfh.com.