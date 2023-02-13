Terry Wilkinson, age 65, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his residence.

Terry was born in Tipton on March 21, 1957, to the late Robert and Lucille (King) Wilkinson.

Terry started his career working at several auto centers and later in life enjoyed working as an insurance adjuster.

He enjoyed golf, playing baseball in his youth and music. Terry could play the drums with the best of them and enjoyed listening to music during his free time.

Terry is survived by his brother, Barry Wilkinson of Elwood; and cousin, Marla Peters.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Wilkinson and Lucille Wilkinson.

The family has chosen cremation and will have a private disposition at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted by Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

