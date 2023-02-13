Ruth A. (Bailey) Leffingwell, age 74, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home following multiple health issues.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1948, to the late Wayne and Marie (Horne) Bailey.

Following high school, Ruth went on to become a registered nurse.

On Nov. 22, 1969, Ruth married Richard Leffingwell and they recently celebrated 53 years of marriage together.

Ruth and Richard were the owners and operators of Friendly’s Restaurant in Elwood for many years.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Richard Leffingwell of Elwood; daughter, Kristi Moon of Colorado Springs, Colo.; son, Ryan Leffingwell of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; two grandsons; a step-grandson; two step-granddaughters; a brother, William Bailey of Florida; sister, Mary Ward of Utah; several nieces and nephews; and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bailey.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation for Ruth on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood.