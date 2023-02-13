Kenneth Eugene “Butch” Call, age 66, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Ascension-St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood after a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 28, 1956, in Elwood, the son of Ralph B. and Joyce E. (Greenstreet) Call.

Ken was a 1975 graduate of Elwood Community High School. He had served in the U.S. Army for four years.

Ken worked at ELSA Corporation in Elwood and he also assisted at Conwell Exhaust in Elwood.

Ken’s family includes his sister, Debra Smith of Elwood; a cousin; five nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephews; and several longtime friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Call; and a nephew.

Ken’s wishes were to be cremated.

Burial will take place at a later date with his parents at the Frankton K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be made at www.copherfeslermay.com.