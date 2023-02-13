Joseph F. Wirtzfeld, age 49, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Compassus Hospice Center in Indianapolis after a short, but valiant battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 19, 1973, in Hardin, Mont., the son of Gordon S. and JoAnne E. (Eisenman) Wirtzfeld.

Joe was raised in the Catholic Church and was a 1992 graduate of Cedar Bluff High School in Alabama. He also attended college in Alabama.

Joe worked for Red Gold, Inc. in Elwood for the past five years as a case operator and enjoyed friendships with his co-workers.

He married Janet L. Black on May 10, 2020, during the Covid pandemic and they shared several loving years together.

Before moving to Elwood, Joe also worked for the Pasco County Transfer Station in Florida in inventory maintenance.

Joe was well-known for his ability to fix and repair nearly anything. He especially enjoyed woodworking projects and making things with his own hands. Joe was a longtime Star Wars enthusiast and enjoyed collecting Star Wars memorabilia for many years. His blended family was an important part of his life, and he loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Joe’s legacy and love will never be forgotten.

Joe’s family includes his wife, Janet Wirtzfeld of Elwood; seven children, Haylei (Jeremy) Bargholz of Florida, Wyatt Wirtzfeld of Florida, Lexi Wirtzfeld (Kate Zornes) of Elwood, Anthony Schuler of Florida, Jonathan (Kim) Schuler of Alabama, Joshua Schuler of Florida and Rebecca Schuler (Trevor Ebersole) of California; three siblings, Lynda Wirtzfeld of Idaho, David Wirtzfeld of Alabama and Jeffrey Wirtzfeld; four grandchildren, Makenna Cole, Ryleigh Bargholz, Kenzie Schuler and Amelia Rose Schuler; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Thomas Wirtzfeld.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Wirtzfeld.

A memorial service celebrating Joe’s life and legacy will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Chaplain Christopher Suder of Compassus Hospice, officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. prior to the memorial service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.