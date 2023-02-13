ALEXANDRIA – Jane (Hurst) Brotherton, 90, entered peace and rest from Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, following an extended illness.

She was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Alexandria, to Marion and Vera (Johnson) Hurst and was a lifetime resident of Alexandria.

She was a graduate of Alexandria High School – Class of 1950. Jane retired from the former Guide Lamp and EDS in Anderson in 1987 after 18 years of employment.

She was long time member of the Christian Congregation Church where she was active in the Ladies’ Aid of the church. She was a member of the Alexandria Eagles Auxiliary. Jane enjoyed working in her church, especially the 4-H Fair food tent. She also like to bowl and go camping.

Survivors include two daughters, Melita (Mike) Flowers of Alexandria and Brenda (Terry) Lewis of Summitville; six grandchildren, Scott Thurston, Matthew (Natalie) Flowers, David Brotherton, Todd (Sarah) Jarvis, Adam Flowers and Kelisha Brotherton; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Croy of Mojave, Calif. and Kay Guenthenspberger of Anderson; sisters-in-law, Iva Mae McKinney, Shirley Brotherton and Charlotte (Bob) Pugh; brother-in-law, Carl (Katrin) Brotherton; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Fred Brotherton on Jan. 25, 2022; a son, Stanley Brotherton; daughter, Linda Sizelove; brothers, Richard (Mary Lee) Hurst and Sherman (Mary) Hurst; sisters, Eileen Odom and Jeannette (Max) Elsworth; and in-laws, Bob Guenthenspberger, Mary (Elmer) Key, John Brotherton and Richard Croy.

Services honoring Jane’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria, with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends after noon on Saturday, prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Christian Congregation Church, 11015 North 300 East, Alexandria, IN 46001 or through the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Bethany Pointe Legacy and Paradigm Hospice for the loving care given to both Fred and Jane.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com.