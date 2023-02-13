ATLANTA – Georgia Sue Holloway, 71, of Atlanta, Ind., died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

She was born in Tipton on Sept. 8, 1951, to Leonard and Ruth (Borton) Ziegler. She married Robert Holloway on Sept. 7, 1991. Robert preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2018.

Georgia attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from the St. Joseph Academy in Tipton.

She started her work career at Hi-Line Chick in Tipton as an egg sorter. She then transitioned into health care, working as a CMA at the former Tipton Nursing Home and then moved to the Arcadia Developmental Center as a QMA. She finished out her career at Arcadia Developmental Center as the office manager.

Georgia enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing with Bob and arrowhead hunting.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer McMillian and husband Ray of Sheridan and step-children, Robert West and wife Mel of Kokomo and Christopher Holloway of Kokomo; her siblings, Leonard “Butch” Ziegler and wife Sharon of Tipton and Mary Ann Sorensen and husband Kris of Tipton; her mother, her mother-in-law, Fern Heilman of Brazil, Ind.; and brother-in-law, Paul Reynolds of Tipton.

She was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Joe Walker and siblings, Virginia Reynolds and David Ziegler.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Mark Spaulding officiating. Burial will follow at West Grove Cemetery in Deming, Ind.

Visitation will also be on Saturday from noon until the time of the service.

Memorial donations in honor of Georgia may be made to the Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., IN 46072.