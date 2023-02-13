Floyd L. Ogden, 77, of Tipton, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown.

He was born in Elwood on May 12, 1945, to Alva L. and Maxine (Burt) Widener Ogden.

Floyd attended Ash Street Wesleyan Church.

He was known as a hard worker, being employed by the City of Tipton for more than 36 years with the street department and could often be found working with the parks department mowing and maintaining the city park area.

His love of the outdoors was evident as he enjoyed traveling around town on his scooter and would routinely visit his mother’s grave at Fairview Cemetery.

Floyd enjoyed a simple life. Country music was his favorite and he would visit the Atlanta Music Hall to dance and listen to the tunes.

He had a routine of enjoying his morning coffee with a Honey Bun and eventually ending up at Faye’s Restaurant for a well cooked meal.

Floyd was very particular in keeping his garage in good shape as he spent many hours there tinkering with several projects over the years.

Survivors include a niece, Teresa Kemper; nephews, Earl and Terry Netherton; and many distant relatives and friends he made along his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosella Keever; and a niece, Sylvia Lacy.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Pastor Logan Westrick will preside.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the City of Tipton, 216 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072 for park improvements.