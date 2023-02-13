Arby Wayne Fletcher, 83, of Tipton, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1939, in Tazewell, Tenn., to his parents, Henry and Birdie (Moore) Fletcher.

Wayne married his true love, Phyllis Gray, on April 26, 1958, in Sharpsville. Together they raised three wonderful children and shared 64 years together.

Wayne worked at Allison Transmission from where he retired. After retirement, he started a lawn care business with his grandchildren. He taught them the value of hard work and taking pride in what you are doing; lessons that they will carry with them through their lifetime.

Wayne was a great provider for his family, not just in material things, but in the things that matter the most, a kind and gentle heart. He was a wonderful husband, dad and papaw.

He enjoyed going to watch his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. He also enjoyed old cars, going to car shows and fishing. One of his favorite places to visit was back home in Tazewell, Tenn.

Wayne’s faith was very important to him, he loved the Lord! He was a faithful follower of Christ; his faith reflected every day in the way he lived his life.

Those left to carry on Wayne’s legacy of love are his wife, Phyllis Fletcher; children, Larry Fletcher, Carrie (Ron) Mote and Marina Sottong; grandchildren, Austin (Leza) Overdorf, Lukas (Chloey) Overdorf, Ryan (Ashley) Mote, Randy (Wes) Mote, Brent (Hollie) Sottong, Taylor Fletcher (Breanna) and Ashlyn Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Ella, Jayden, Tessa, Brantley, Anna, Gunner, Sophie, Maverick and another great-granddaughter due in August; sister, Audra Furnish; and brother, Gary (Pat) Fletcher.

Wayne was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Henry and Birdie Fletcher; brothers, Hughie Fletcher, Arnold Fletcher, Sewell Fletcher and Howard Fletcher; and sisters, Pauline Hopkins, Ocie Butcher, Gladys Brooks and Naomi Kimmerling.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Guardian Angel Hospice. Their excellence in care for Wayne and the Fletcher family was so appreciated.

A funeral service celebrating Arby’s life will be today, Feb. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Gary Fletcher officiating.

A visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

