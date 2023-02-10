Stormmy Dawn Wirick, age 46, of Elwood, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

She was born in Marion on Nov. 16, 1976, to the late Donald and Carol (Brannen) Wirick.

Stormmy is survived by daughter, Jessica (husband Dakota) McCord; son, Alex Cox; son, Drake Harris; and son, Kayden Foor; a grandchild; three brothers, Lee Wirick, Bill Wirick and Jason McKinney; her fiancé, Gary Foor; friends; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Stormmy was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Wirick.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Stormmy’s life on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Quincy Masonic Lodge #230, 1136 N. Anderson St. in Elwood, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Stormmy and handle her cremation arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com