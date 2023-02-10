Michael John Taylor, age 74, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

Mike was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 7, 1948, to the late Robert R. Taylor and Rayma Jean (Cunningham) Ramey.

Mike proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from State Plating after several years as a truck driver.

On May 9, 1992, he married Lynn (Leach) Taylor and they shared 31 years of marriage together.

Mike’s legacy are three sons; Will (Leann) Cline of Tipton, Josh (Jessica) Beeman of Alabama and Christopher (Keri) Beeman of Fowlerton and four grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike’s wishes were no services.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Mike and the Taylor family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

