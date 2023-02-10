ALEXANDRIA – Jack R. Fields, 55, Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, on Feb. 6, 2023.

He was born Feb. 16, 1967, in Elwood, the son of Lorin Paul Fields and Sonya Jean Fields (Sigler). He was a lifelong resident of Alexandria.

Jack attended and graduated from Alexandria Monroe High School and spent his life as a musician. His lifelong passion was music. He was a talented musician and artist, playing the drums and singing. He was in many bands with his most recent being Taint’d. He also loved to express his creativity through his tattoos, making videos and skits, editing photographs and creating one-of-a-kind characters.

To know Jack was to love Jack. He never met a stranger and had a magnetic personality. He was unapologetically himself, which is what made him such a bright light. He loved coffee, traveling and his Facebook family.

Jack loved his friends and family above all, especially the apple of his eye, Skipper.

Survivors include his mother, Sonya J. Fields (Sigler) of Alexandria; sister, Shenna B. Stone (Melvin) of Anderson; a brother, Michael Fields (Sydney) of Alexandria; 10 special nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and nephews; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends; including lifelong best friends, Monica Richardson, Jeff “Fingers” Phillips and Roger Shirley.

He is proceded in death by his father, Lorin Paul Fields; his sister, Strawberi Suzanne Fields; his maternal grandparents, Jack and Bessie Sigler of Alexandria, and paternal grandparents, Hurbert and Bonita Fields of Alexandria.

Funeral services for Jack will be on Tuesday, Feb.14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave. Chapel, 1503 S Park Ave. in Alexandria, with Paul Storm officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Jack and serve the Fields family once again.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Jack’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.