Gary L. Summitt, age 83, of Anderson, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his residence following recent health issues.

He was born in Anderson on Aug. 8, 1939, to the late Elijah Summitt and Helen Holiday.

On July 2, 1976, he married Madge (Chaffin) Summitt and they shared 47years of marriage together.

Gary retired from Phillips Iron Metal Company and was a member of Greenbriar Community Church.

Gary is survived by his wife, Madge Summitt of Anderson; step-children, Glen Tomlinson of Middletown, Wayne Tomlinson of Anderson, Forest Tomlinson of Texas, Alan Tomlinson of Frankton, Alice Cobble of Peru, Carol Purciful of Alexandria and Janet Oaks of Anderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Melinda Hinshaw of Anderson; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Summitt and mother, Helen Holiday.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 10, 2023, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, 305 E. Sigler St. in Frankton. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

