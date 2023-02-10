ORESTES – David Ellis “Diamond Dave” Johnson, age 53, of Orestes, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, following a timbering accident in Tipton County.

He was born July 6, 1969, to John D. and Nila J. (Huth) Johnson, in Colorado Springs, Colo., where his father was stationed in the military at Ent Air-Force Base.

David grew up in rural Elwood where he was a 1987 graduate of Frankton High School and was active in Madison County 4-H in his youth and later with his own sons as an adult.

He worked in farming all of his life and currently worked for Utterback Farms in Alexandria. David also formerly worked with G & E Farms and Fettig Farms for many years.

David was known for being a smart entrepreneur who knew many ways to make a living. David especially enjoyed cutting and selling wood and timber and he had an extensive knowledge of forestry and trees.

He loved nothing more than working outside or spending time on the water. David enjoyed gardening and raising tomatoes, going to auctions and had a long history of attending the “Little 500” for more than 30 years.

More than anything, David’s family was a very special part of his life. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David’s family would like to thank the outstanding First Responders from Madison County and Tipton County who exhausted every effort to assist and save David’s life at the site of the accident on Monday. Their care and compassion is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.

David’s family includes his parents, John and Nila Johnson of Elwood; two beloved sons, David “Lane” Johnson and Mason Johnson, both of Atlanta; his longtime companion, Amanda Millikan of Orestes; two siblings, twin brother, Dale (Stacey) Johnson of Anderson and Daniel (Kristen) Johnson of Alexandria; former spouse and mother of his children, Sharon Johnson of Atlanta; nieces and nephews, Levi (Erica) Johnson and their daughter, Davis, Madison Whetsel, Drew Johnson, Dane Johnson and Kalyn Johnson; and too many good friends to list.

David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eldon and Hilda Johnson; maternal grandparents, Fred and Selma Huth; beloved dog, Diamond; and uncle, David Huth.

A funeral service celebrating David’s life will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with family friend, Russell Brashear, officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Migrant Council or the German Shorthair Pointer Rescue (donate.rescueme.org).

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.