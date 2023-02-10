Barbara Louise McPhearson (Hawkins) passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born on April 11,1930, in Frankton, the daughter of the late Harry and Addie (Hanson) Hawkins.

Barbara was a life-long resident of the Frankton/Anderson community.

She was a 1948 graduated of Frankton High School, after which she worked for the Frankton Building and Loan, and later Claire Call Men’s’ Store in Anderson.

In 1950, she married Jack D. McPhearson. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Barbara was a volunteer Pink Lady at Community Hospital and a former member of Madison Park Church of God.

Survivors include three children: Alicia King of Atlanta, Pamela Price of Louisville, Ken. and Patrick McPhearson of Poulsbo, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; spouse, Jack; five brothers, Robert, John, Richard, Joseph and George; and two sisters, Mae Gilley and Dorothy Turner.

Graveside services will be at the Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Frankton, on Monday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Emma Alspaugh Copeland Reading Achievement Scholarship Fund, (attn: Lynn Hall) Frankton-Lapel Central Office, 7916 West 300 North, Anderson, IN 46011.

Harper and Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Barbara’s arrangements.

