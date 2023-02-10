ALEXANDRIA – Anthony Richard “Tony” Haas, 56, of Alexandria, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

Tony was born in Anderson on May 23, 1966, and was the son of Fred and Mary (Alex) Haas. He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School and recently retired form IMI.

He was a member of the First Christian Church of Alexandria.

Tony was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed camping and Sprint Car racing.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Drew Haas (Danielle Harvey); step-son, Josh Gray (Tish); his parents, Fred and Mary Haas; a brother, Scott Haas; a sister, Michelle Rodeffer (Kenny); and his two grandchildren, Maddy Gray and Nash Haas.

A service for Tony will be on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave. Chapel, 1503 S Park Ave. in Alexandria, with Bud Whetsel officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

The family requests memorial gifts be directed to the Alexandria Professional Firefighters Flower Fund, 212 S. Harrison St., Alexandria, IN 46001 or in care of the funeral home.

Bud & Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Tony and serve the Haas family once again.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Tony’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.