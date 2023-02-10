Alicia D. Garston, age 84, of Elwood and formerly of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Elwood Health and Living Care Center after an extended illness.

She was born April 22, 1938 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Samuel and Martha (Nathanson) Garston.

Alicia worked as a purchasing agent in New York and later a patient liaison in Ohio.

Alicia’s family includes her son, Steven E. B. Wedig of Elwood; sister, Ona Cheron of Queens, N.Y.; and a step-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Alicia’s wishes were to be cremated with no formal services.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for Alicia’s cremation arrangements.

