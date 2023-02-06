Elwood Call-Leader, Alexandria Times-Tribune, Tipton County Tribune to continue publishing

CherryRoad Media has agreed to assume the operations of the Elwood Call-Leader, Alexandria Times-Tribune, and Tipton County Tribune from Elwood Publishing Company. The Tribune-Leader Review, a free publication, will also continue to publish. It had been announced last week that all four publications would be shutting down.

This announcement means that subscribers will continue to receive their newspapers and advertising will continue to run as scheduled. Employees at the publications have been offered continued employment. The communities should not see a change in local coverage.

Brian Barnes, Vice-President of Elwood Publishing Company, said, “I am very excited today for the Elwood, Tipton and Alexandria communities. You all are in good hands with CherryRoad Media. They are committed to the future of community journalism in small towns across the country. We should all be forever grateful they stepped up to keep these papers going, just when we had exhausted all options. I will be.”

CherryRoad Media owns and operates over 70+ newspapers in 15 states.

Jeremy Gulban, CEO and Publisher of CherryRoad Media, said, “We are excited to be able to step in here to save these newspapers. We look forward to getting to know these communities and working to put these newspapers in a position to be successful for the future. This all came together very quickly so we ask for everyone’s patience as we work through this process. Thank you to Brain Barnes for fighting so hard over the last couple of years to keep the newspapers going.”