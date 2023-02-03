David E. Massey, 76, of Tipton, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his residence.

David was born David Edward Hoagland in Madison, Ind., Aug. 15, 1946, to Bernard and Leona (Rusk) Hoagland. Seven months after Dave was born, his mom was in an accident that led to her demise. Myrel and Aggie (Altherr) Massey were close family friends and they stepped right up and volunteered to take care of Dave. Bernard was happy to have the help.

Dave spent a lot of time at the Massey’s house. Of course, they fell in love with this baby boy and Dave felt the same way about them. The Massey’s landlord noticed how much time Dave was spending with them and he reminded them that they were living in a “no children allowed” apartment.

That evening, the Massey’s sat down with Bernard and his mother. After a lot of prayer and as many tears, the adoption process was started the next day. Bernard knew he was doing the right thing for David. It wasn’t until later, however, that the entire Hoagland family realized what they had gained.

Aggie, Myrel and Dave came for every family event. They never missed a Hoagland family reunion until health issues caused travel problems for them.

Dave graduated in the Class of 1965 from Nevato (California) High School. Dave was a toolmaker, working until his retirement in 1995.

He did two tours in Vietnam from 1966 – 1969 in the U.S. Navy as a dog handler and then joined the U.S. Army serving as an MP.

He became a member of the Vietnam Dog Handlers Association.

David was also a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was a life member of the National Rifle Association.

Dave is survived by his siblings, Rita (Allen) Watson of Hope, Ind., Kim Estep of Columbus, Pam (Farley) Sinclair of Edinburgh, Vickie East of Taylorsville, Carolyn Laswell of Columbus, Roger Hoagland of Columbus, Danny (Debbie) Hoagland of Columbus and Bernie Hoagland of Seymour, Tenn. He is also survived by several cousins from the Massey and Altherr families.

Dave was preceded in death by his adoptive and birth parents; three siblings, Larry Hoagland, Peter Hoagland and Sharon Kay Elliot.

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.