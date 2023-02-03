Clarabelle Prifogle, 95, of Tipton, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Tipton on June 12, 1927, to Rupert A. and Elizabeth M. (Aldridge) Watson Sr. She married Donald “Pete” Prifogle on Sept. 11, 1959. He preceded her in death in 1977.

Clarabelle and her husband owned Pete’s Pizza Restaurant in Tipton. Later, she worked for W.E. Collins Optometry. She was always a pleasant addition in the office, greeting patients and managing the office.

Clarabelle was a member at the Goldsmith Methodist Church until its closing and then attended the Kemp United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school.

Clarabelle was a kind and giving person, she never knew a stranger and everyone knew Clarabelle. She was well known for the homemade items she made and sold at the restaurant.

Clarabelle enjoyed gardening, working puzzles and just watching the birds out her window. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family and the many summer vacation trips they took together over the years.

Survivors include children Cheryl McGee of Columbus, Ind., Susan Lowry and husband Steve of Yorktown, and Dwayne Prifogle of Columbus, Ind. She has three grandchildren, Ricky (Paige) McGee, Betsy (Neal) Lowry-Tardy and Chris Lowry. Clarabelle’s siblings are Bill Watson, Betty Hinkle, Julie Miller, Katie Smith and Wanda Woods.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete; siblings, Bob Watson, Rupert Watson Jr. and Mary Moody; and a son-in-law, Jim Hunt.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Slack presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations in honor of Clarabelle may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.