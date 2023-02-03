Billy E. “Bill” Stunkard, age 83, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Elwood Health & Living after an extended illness.

He was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Hobbs, the son of Ray and Mildred (Moon) Stunkard. Bill was a 1958 graduate of Tipton High School. He worked at Steel Parts Corporation in Tipton for 30 years, retiring in 2002 He also formerly worked at Continental Can Corporation in Elwood.

Bill married Marlyn A. Trout on Sept. 10, 1963, and they shared more than 59 years of marriage together.

Bill was a member of the Alexandria Eagles Lodge.

Billy’s family includes his wife, Marlyn Stunkard of Elwood; son, Herschell Stunkard of Elwood; three siblings, Pat Cates of Tipton, Wilma Kelley of Fort Wayne and Dana Stunkard of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Jean Dockery and Larry Stunkard.

A funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood, with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Monday at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow the services and burial will take place at a later date in Forrestville Cemetery.

