Ufanell (Holliman) Jones, age 83, of Elwood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Rawlins House Senior Living in Pendleton.

She was born in Wilburn, Ark., on June 15, 1939, to the late Woodrow and Vivan (Payton) Holliman.

In June of 1956, she married Jerry J. Jones, and they shared 49 years of marriage together.

Ufanell was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. She was a member of the Church of Christ where she made her faith a top priority in life. Ufanell had a passion for supporting Children’s Homes, a faith-based organization that specializes in foster and adoptive care, as well as residential education care. Ufanell enjoyed reading her Bible and crocheting.

She thoroughly enjoyed her family and friends and the many memories made.

Ufanell is survived by three daughters, Roxanna (Mike) Collis of Red Lion, Pa., Diana (Ray) Pigg of Lapel and Jerri Dee (Greg) Betts of Port Charlotte, Fla.; sister, Lorene Reed of Anderson; nine grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ufanell was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow W. Holliman; mother, Vivan Holliman; husband, Jerry J. Jones; son, Charles “Spike” W. Jones; two sisters, Leola Taylor and Fern Rupp; and grandson, Micheal Collis.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

The funeral service will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home with Minister Jim Harrison officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery, 1000 South E St. in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Homes, 5515 Walcott Rd., Paragould, Ariz. 72450, children@childrenshomes.org.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com