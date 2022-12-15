ELWOOD – Timothy R. “Tim” Hunt, age 65, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2022, at I.U. Health-Ball Hospital in Muncie following a sudden illness.

He was born Aug. 25, 1957, in Elwood, the son of Paul and Ardith Kay (Leever) Hunt.

Tim attended Elwood schools and served in the Army National Guard.

He married Penelope R. “Penny” Kantner on June 8, 1985, and they shared 37 years of marriage together before her passing in 2021.

Tim worked for more than 30 years for the Madison County Highway Department as a snow plow driver and maintenance worker and retired in 2017.

Tim enjoyed working outdoors and working in his yard. He was especially good at fixing almost anything and loved tinkering with various things in his garage.

Tim and Penny formerly bowled on leagues at Lucky Strike Lanes for many years and also enjoyed camping with their family.

In recent years, he enjoyed listening to country music, computer games and socializing on Facebook.

His family is comforted knowing that he has been reunited with his wife, Penny, in Heaven.

Tim’s family includes two daughters, Margaret (Tony) Thornberry and Rachel Larkin, both of Elwood; two brothers, David Hunt and Bryant Hunt, both of Elwood; three grandchildren, Zoe Thornberry, Ian Thornberry and Michael Larkin; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Penny; and a sister, Paula Cline.

A funeral service celebrating Tim’s life will be at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 16, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral today at the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.