DANVILLE – Timothy Kent Balser, age 84, of Danville and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022 at home.

He was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Elwood, the son of Wayne V. and Mildred B. (Murray) Balser.

Tim was a 1956 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. He married Barbara Riegel at the First Baptist Church in Elwood on Sept. 5, 1959, and they shared 63 years of marriage together.

Tim worked at Steel Parts Corporation in Tipton for 35 years as a draftsman and retired in 1992. Following retirement, he and Barbara moved to the warmer climate of Kissimmee, Fla., where they lived for 28 years.

Tim lived a full and active life. He was a longtime member of the Quincy Masonic Lodge #230 in Elwood, as well as the Scottish Rite, Shriners and the Elwood Order of Eastern Star.

Tim loved collecting and restoring classic cars and was a member of Vintage Rollers Car Club in Elwood. He was honored to receive several trophies for his cars including a special trophy for a modified car project from the World of Wheels. Tim also formerly enjoyed go-karting and attending Indianapolis 500 races.

In recent years, he was active in “Rock Steady Boxing” as exercise treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

More than anything, Tim will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandpa who will be dearly missed.

Tim’s family includes his wife, Barbara Balser of Danville; daughter, Deborah Annette Heffelmire of Elwood; son, Daniel Wayne (Kumiko) Balser of Kissimmee, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kameron, Kaleb and Payton Balser, Ashley (Jade) Heffelmire and Ali Heffelmire; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Ethan and Lillian; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hughes, Marlene Riegel, and Anne (Harris) Riegel-Dunn; and brother-in-law, Ken (Shirley) Riegel.

Also surviving are nieces, Cindy (Tom) Yaden, Beth Lee, Pam Loy, Michelle (Bryan) Kidd, Monica Welcher, Margaret (Tommy) Alley, Leeanne Riegel and Lesley Riegel; nephews, Dave (Christy) Sullivan, Donnie Hughes, Ryan Shepard, Kyle Shepard, Eric Garcia and Matt Riegel; and many good friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Ralph Balser, Jenetta “Joyce” (Albert) Sullivan and Beverly (Charles) Miller; brothers-in-law, Lee Riegel and Don Hughes; and in-laws, Harold and Lillian Riegel.

A funeral service celebrating Tim’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Tim Becker of Main Street Wesleyan Church officiating. The funeral will begin with a Masonic Lodge Memorial by members of Quincy Masonic Lodge followed by Pastor Tim Becker.

Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vintage Rollers Car Club through the funeral home.

