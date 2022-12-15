Sr. Loretta Ann Ewing, CSJ, age 76, died Dec. 12, 2022.

Sister was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Kokomo, the adopted daughter of Lloyd B. and Vada T. Ewing and was a member of the Congregation of St. Joseph.

Sr. Loretta is survived by her siblings, Sam Mast and Maggie (Pat) Kline

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Robert Mast, Helen Moldeski and Katie (Mary) Conn.

The Welcome Home and Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed today, Dec. 16, at 9:30 a.m. EST (link at BetzlerLifeStory.com) from Holy Family Chapel at Nazareth Center.

Interment will be at Sisters of St. Joseph Cemetery in Tipton.

Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 2929 Nazareth Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49048.

The Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes in Kalamazoo. Mich., has been entrusted with Sr. Loretta’s care.