ELWOOD – Michelle D. “Shelley” Calhoun, age 48, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following a brief illness.

She was born on April 1, 1974, to Sharon S. (Bryant) Whitaker.

On Nov. 5, 2016, she married Shawn Calhoun.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Shawn Calhoun of Elwood; daughter, Deana Huff; son, Trevor Huff; a granddaughter; her mother, Sharon Sue Whitaker; grandmother, Marcia Rice Waymire; brother, James Bryant; and several close friends.

Michelle was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Vivian Waymire and her mother-in-law, Susan Jean Calhoun.

It was Michelle’s wish to be cremated and a memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood.

