ELWOOD – Linda Carol (Feaster) Rogers 82, of Elwood, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, after an extended battle with cancer.

Linda was born on Jan. 22, 1940, in Lafayette, to the late Lynwood S. Feaster and Alice Bell (Tull) Feaster.

Linda had three siblings, Jake (Bernie) Feaster, Sandy (Albert) Johnston and Randy Feaster.

After graduating from Dayton High School in 1958 with a business degree, she started her career in multiple fields including retail management of the Dollar General Store, Tipton Police Dispatch, Tipton City Court Clerk, City of Tipton Deputy Clerk Treasure, office manager of Hersh Robinson Motor Sales and teller with Encompass Credit Union. Linda retired from the credit union in 2009 and spent her time hosting family pool parties, painting ceramics, acrylic paintings and flower gardening.

In 1960, Linda met and married John R. Kellum. Linda and John went on to have four children, Tim (Donna) Kellum, Tracy (Jenny) Kellum, Terri (Brett) Curnutt and Tammy (Rick) Pressey.

Linda then married Hersh Robinson and added five stepchildren to her family, Linda (Terry) Guffey, Diane Robinson, Bruce (Maxine) Robinson, Kathy Morrisett and Cheryl (Bob) Ehman.

After the passing of her beloved husband Hersh, Linda married Richard “Dick” Rogers and added two additional stepchildren to the family, Adriana Rogers and Rance Rogers.

She was proceded in death by her parents; infant brother Randy; grandchildren, Mickyle Cast and Mandy Ehman; step-children, Cheryl Ehman, Bruce Robinson, Kathy Morrisett and Rance Rogers; and brother-in-law, Albert Johnston.

Linda had many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-greatgrandchild. She also had many lifelong friends that she enjoyed many laughs with.

Funeral services will be at Young-Nichols Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2: p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Saturday from noon until time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Linda’s honor may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Tipton County, 341 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, IN 46072