Kurt H. Gremel

TIPTON – Kurt Hugo Gremel, 80, Tipton, shed his earthly body and was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior on Dec. 13, 2022, surrounded by his family as he heard the long-awaited words “Well done thy good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:23.

Kurt was born Aug. 21, 1942, to Alice Marie (Roller) and Hugo Gustav Gremel in Unionville, Mich. where he was baptized and later confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Kurt grew up on the family farm in Michigan, along with his brothers and sisters, where he made many wonderful memories and learned to appreciate a strong work ethic, being outdoors, gardening, fishing and learning to cook from one of the best.

Kurt answered his calling to ministry in church work, education and music early in life by attending a Lutheran Preparatory Boarding High School where he played football and baseball, followed by a teaching degree from Concordia University Chicago, Ill. and a master’s degree in music at the University of Cincinnati, and eventually attending the Lutheran Seminary in Ft. Wayne where he studied to become a Lutheran pastor.

It was at Concordia that he met his future bride, Judy (Wien). As the story goes, it was love at first sight for Kurt and he considered himself the luckiest man that the most beautiful girl at the school honored him with a date. The rest is history as they married on June 27, 1965 and went on to have many adventures, moving many times to wherever Kurt was called to serve, raising four children, and making lifelong friends along the way.

In 1979, he moved his family to Tipton, where he was ordained as a Lutheran Pastor at Emanuel Lutheran Church and continued to serve the congregation and community until his retirement in 2008.

Kurt had a servant’s heart and was passionate about connecting with others wherever they were in life as he understood that sometimes planting even the smallest seed of hope and faith could grow a person’s faith and love of Christ in others. Kurt served on many church related district committees through the years and mentored other Lutheran ministers through his work with P.A.L.S. Seminary Support.

After retirement, he served as a part-time Pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kokomo.

Kurt’s love of music and playing the piano was a true gift that he shared by playing pipe organs for church services, directing choirs and giving piano lessons wherever he went, including to his children and grandchildren. To Kurt, music and gospel were intertwined as a way to glorify God and he loved to create worship experiences that lifted others. He could play most anything by sight and even after Alzheimer’s had long robbed him of his mind, he was able to play his favorite hymns at the nursing home for others to enjoy.

Outside of church work, Kurt was an avid Michigan Wolverine fan and rarely missed a football or basketball game. He loved to garden, enjoyed working in the yard, and could often be found on golf courses from Tipton to Tennessee and Florida.

Kurt traveled the state to support his children and grandchildren’s activities, even putting his musical talents to use for a Blue Devil pep session for the 1989 Boys Basketball Team’s Sweet 16 run.

Survivors include children, Stephanie (Mike) Moses of Tipton, Kent (Bethany) Gremel of Atlanta, Heather (Bobby) Delagrange of Carmel and Shane (Keta) Gremel of Tipton; grandchildren, Natalie, Aidan and Meghan Moses, Hailey Schroeder, Grant, Isaac and Eisley Gremel, Zach and Sydney Delagrange, Addison, Kurt and Reese Gremel, and Olivia, Landon, and Owen Spidel.

Kurt is also survived by his siblings, Bruce (Jill) Gremel, Ken Gremel, Mary-Lou (Terry) Townsend and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Alice; a brother, Kent; sister, Janice Vogel (Nov. 16, 2022); a sister-in-law, Chris Gremel (Dec. 7, 2022); an infant son; and a granddaughter, Bryna Lynne Gremel.

Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tipton with burial at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Memorial donations in Kurt’s honor can be made the Emanuel Lutheran Church Organ Fund, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main Street, Tipton, IN 46072.