LOGANSPORT – Judith Ann “Judy” Parker, age 81, of Logansport and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crown Point following a brief illness.

She was born July 1, 1941, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Howard E. and Marjorie M. (Barnes) Lamb.

Judy attended Elwood Schools.

She last worked in assembly at King Systems in Noblesville for several years. She also formerly worked seasonally during the holidays, and she worked at both Ray Brothers and Fettig’s canning factories through the years.

Judy married the love of her life, Richard E. “Dick” Parker, on Sept. 19, 1964, and they shared 55 years of marriage together before his passing in 2019.

She formerly attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Elwood and was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority.

Most importantly, Judy was a devoted homemaker and absolutely loved caring for her family. She and Dick were active in BMX racing with their son for many years.

Judy enjoyed flowers, gardening, working in her yard, watching QVC, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed making and selling handmade crafts.

Judy’s greatest joy was simply spending time with her grandkids and all her family.

Judy’s family includes two children, Tara Trittipo of Logansport and Shane Parker of Elwood; sister, Andrea (Larry) Gallapoo of Elwood; sister-in-law, Joan Sorg of Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Ryan Moon, Amber Hagerman-Bryant, Tiffany Ramsey-Idlewine, Jessica Ramsey-Burnell, Zachary Parker, Ariel Parker and Abigail Parker; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Richard E. “Dick” Parker; and a nephew, Robert “Bobby” Sorg.

A funeral service celebrating Judy’s life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Phillip Rogers of the First Church of the Nazarene officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a..m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.