LONDON, Ken. –Joshua Shane Neal, born in Tipton on Dec. 13, 1978, died at 10 p.m. Friday Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Joseph hospital London, Ken.

He was proceded in death by his mother, Patricia Martin, Aunt Cheryl Bess and both sets of grandparents.

Josh leaves behind his life partner Lynne Purnell of Richmond, Ken.; three sons, Jesse and Bryce Vasquez of Tipton and Raistlin Neal of Kentucky; his brother, Corey Neal of Indianapolis; a sister, Terra Mendyke of Tipton; his father, Terry Neal of Windfall; three uncles; two aunts; and cousins.

A Memorial Tree Planting Ceremony will be in the Spring of 2023.