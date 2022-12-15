ANDERSON – C. John Broderick, 90, passed into peace and rest from his residence on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, following a brief illness.

John was born on June 19, 1932, in Anderson, to Theodore and Agnes (Mahoney) Broderick. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Anderson – Class of 1950. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1956.

He worked for the Indiana Gas Company, Muncie Office for 25 years retiring in 1991. After retirement, he drove for Enterprise Car Rental, was a school bus driver for Muncie School Corporation and was briefly a real estate broker.

He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Muncie for several years.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Sanderson of Upland, Calif. and Michael Sanderson of Tucson, Ariz.; a step-son, Rick Cox of Muncie; six grandsons; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry Broderick, Robert Broderick and Francis Broderick, two sisters, Betty Jean Broderick and Marilyn Schipp; and his wife of 46 years, Juanita (Hughes) Broderick in 2014

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 W. Madison St. in Alexandria, with Father Martin Sandhage as Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Broderick family will receive friends in the Narthex of St. Mary’s Catholic after 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the Mass.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Catholic Schools of either Alexandria or Anderson parishes.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with John’s care and serving the Broderick family. Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com