LEGAL NOTICE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

ELWOOD,INDIANA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning of Elwood, Indiana on 21st day of November, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elwood Municipal Building, 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana will hold a Public Hearing on a appeal for Rezoning to PUD district and

REL od 153.50(E) in accordance with provisions of the City if Elwood Ordinance of Zoning.

The appeal is brought by Hometown Community Development, LLC who requests that: the current now owned property by Hometown Community Development LLC on 1007 North 9th Street Elwood, IN 46036 will be re-zoned into a PUD district to build brand new 2-unit duplex town homes totaling 8 buildings and16 units. And BZA and Planning Commission both involved.

The property affected is located at: 1007 North 9th Street Elwood, Indiana 46036 see exhibit B in total lots in Elwood, Indiana and which is described as being located in the County of Madison, State of Indiana, to-wit: being re-zoned to a PUD district to build 8 buildings in 2 unit town homes in a total of 16 units to redevelop the area and add more housing to help and grow the community and solve work force issues and be built in very strong construction and with strong safety in housing rules and very noce design features. Exhibit A Written suggestions or objections to said may be filed with the City Plan Director before such hearing and will be heard by the Board at the time at the time an place above specified. Interested persons desiring to present their views upon the appeal, either in writing or verbally, will be given the opportunity to be heard at that time and place above specified.

PUBLISH: November 11, 2022

14636E

hspaxlp