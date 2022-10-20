CICERO – Walter C. Overdorf, 89, of Cicero, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis..

Walt was born on April 20, 1933, in Tipton County, to Clyde and Mary (McLaughlin) Overdorf. He married Darlene Downing on April 5, 1953 and they enjoyed more than 69 years of marriage.

During his lifetime, Walt had many jobs including working at Overdorf Motors, Kaiser Fertilizer and for the Hamilton Heights School Corporation. He was a graduate of Tipton High School in the class of 1951. Walt was a lifetime member of the Tipton First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder.

Walt served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1953 – 55. He was a member of the Cicero V.F.W. Post #8756 and the Cicero American Legion Post #341.

Walt is survived by his wife and their three children, Jill Leach of Cicero, Bradley Overdorf of Noblesville and Wade Overdorf and wife Rhonda of Cicero; one brother, Bruce Overdorf and wife, Mindy of Tipton; and a sister, Becky Carson and husband Erron of Wisconsin. He also has seven grandchildren, Beth Cline, John Leach, Allen Overdorf, Stephen Overdorf, Joe Overdorf, Elizabeth Ann Davis and Rachel Netherton and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Whisler; two brothers, Allen and Jerry Overdorf; and a son-in-law, Don Leach.

Funeral services for Walt will be at 2: p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the First Presbyterian Church in Tipton with Pastor Phil Votaw presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the US Army and the Cicero VFW military rites team.

Visitation will be at noon Monday until the time of the service.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Overdorf family with Walt’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions in honor of Walt may be made to the Cicero VFW, 50 Washington Ave., Cicero, IN 46034 or the First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Jefferson St., Tipton, IN 46072.