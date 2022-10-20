Shirley Ann (Parr) Rohrer, age 84, of Carmel and a native of Tipton, passed away early Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Hamilton Trace Senior Living in Fishers after a brief illness.

She was born March 25, 1938, into a large family in Tipton County, the daughter of Walter and Julia “Marie” (Davis) Parr. Shirley was raised in Tipton County where she was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She graduated in 1956 from Tipton High School and resided with the Sisters of St. Joseph in Tipton for a short time before realizing religious sisterhood was not right for her.

Shirley later attended beauty school and became a licensed beautician. She married Frank “Skip” Rohrer on Jan. 20, 1968, and they shared 18 years of marriage before his passing at age 55 in 1986. Shirley and Skip owned and operated a successful appliance repair company which later became the sole service business for H.H. Gregg stores.

Shirley was known for having tremendous style and taste in her wardrobe and she was known for always wearing stylish hats and designer boots. After the death of her husband, Shirley enjoyed her life to the fullest. She and her companion, Robert, enjoyed traveling around the world and had many adventures together. Shirley especially enjoyed spending time at her lake house, gardening and shopping.

Shirley’s family includes two sisters, Margaret “Marge” Cotton of Fishers and Carolyn Plake of Tipton; special niece and caregiver, Holly (husband Jack) Collier of Fishers; sister-in-law, Sonya Parr; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Rohrer; five siblings, Evelyn (Harold) Gerard, Alice (John) Duffy, Bernice (Ralph) Gillam, Louis (Rita) Parr and Jack Parr; and two brothers-in-law, Elbert “Ebe” Cotton and Fred Plake.

Per Shirley’s wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic church in Tipton.

