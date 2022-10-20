Eleanor Mae Wallace, age 93, Tipton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home in Tipton. She was born on May 4, 1929, in Eureka, Ill., to Arthur and Dena (Hartter) Hunziker. On May 28, 1949, she married Alvin A. Wallace.

Eleanor was born and raised on a farm in Illinois and embodied her lively farm girl spirit throughout her life.

After high school graduation in 1946 from Washington Community High School, Eleanor moved to Bloomington, Ill., to work for State Farm Insurance. Within a few months of their marriage, Al and Eleanor moved to Tipton on a job transfer for Al with the Nickle Plate Railroad. In 1972, she began her most loved job at Ramsay Printing Co. (Ramsay Business Solutions) until her retirement.

Eleanor was an active member of Trinity Wesleyan Church where she served as a preschool Sunday school teacher, youth ministry volunteer and local board member. She was a member of Tipton County Extension Homemakers Double Dozen club and the board of the Tipton County Health Department. She volunteered many years at IU Health Tipton hospital and was a lifelong blood donor.

She was a devoted follower of Christ, a prayer warrior and a compassionate caregiver. Those who knew Eleanor were blessed by her warmth, humor and grace. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Saundra Lewellen (John) of Cambridge City, Ind., Deborah Ehman (Ken) of Tipton and Mark Wallace (Beth) of Clearwater Beach, Fla.; her siblings, Irma Cherrie, Laverne Rice, Art Hunziker (Bobbi), Ken Hunziker (Karen); her grandchildren, Ryon Lewellen (Mary), Tressani Gilbert (Christy Kellams), Tiffani Thornburg (Dustin), Destani VanWinkle (Will Pacas), Aleah Long (Ryan), Briana McDonough (Kevin), Tyler Wallace (Dana) and Timothy Wallace (Sarah); her great-grandchildren, Dakota Lewellen, Kinsey Fultz, Peighton Andrew (Ben), Gabrielle Gilbert, Addison Kellams, Jarrett Thornburg, Trevor Thornburg, Clark Thornburg, Haley VanWinkle (Jake Ballinger), Aris VanWinkle (Austin Beckman), Emma Long, Evan Long, Elijah Long, Ian McDonough, Avery Kate McDonough, Charlotte Wallace, Barrett Wallace, Winston Eleanor Wallace and Primrose Wallace; her step- great grandchildren Dustin Russell (Peaches), Derek Walton, Levi Muckridge (Haley); her great great-grandchild, Draeven Ballinger; her step-great-great-grandchildren, Alexis Russell, Deacon Russell, Bentley Walton, Tucker Muckridge and Ella Muckridge.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Wallace; her son, Richard M. Wallace; her father, Arthur Hunziker; her mother, Dena (Hartter) Hunziker; and her siblings, Lawrence Hunziker (Betty), Don Hunziker (Anne) and Ruth Underhill (Steve).

A funeral service for Eleanor will be Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 3021 Ind. 28 in Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor’s memory may be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church, 3021 Ind. 28, Tipton, IN 46072, https://www.trinitywesleyan.church/give.html.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SunsetmemoryGarden.com for the Wallace family.