ALEXANDRIA – Dennis K. Sizelove, 76, entered in to peace and rest on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, from the Alexandria Care Center following an extended illness.

Dennis grew up living and working on the family farm in Alexandria. He graduated from Alexandria-Monroe High School in 1964. He retired after more than 40 years as a journeyman /millwright at Delco Remy.

He married the love of his life, Frances Burke, on June 1, 1968, and together they were able to travel the world, enjoying each other’s company while exploring and creating wonderful memories.They had two wonderful sons, Paul Sizelove (wife, Jenny) of Tennessee and Greg Sizelove of Connecticut. He spent the boys’ young lives acting as Little League baseball coach and supporting any activity in which they participated.

Dennis was a voracious reader on his own but most loved reading to the grandchildren on his lap whatever book they brought to him. Dennis was loving “Papaw” to Brayden (fiance- Joelle Delozier), Kaitlin (fiance-Josh Floyd) and Ava Sizelove, all from Tennessee and Sawyer Sizelove of Connecticut.

All that knew Dennis knew that he loved God, family, cars (Corvettes) and fishing. Dennis also loved mowing yards and even after he and Frances moved to a condominium could be seen mowing yards for others. He was also known to ‘fix about anything,’ even building a wood splitter and countless other objects over the years. His mechanical aptitude often came in handy for those around him as he was known to help others wherever he saw a need, even without being asked. He was active in the First Christian Church of Alexandria, acting as deacon and trustee and singing in the choir. He also was the 2019 Samaritan Heart Award Winner. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Also surviving are his brother, Terry (Kathy) Sizelove of Alexandria and his sister, Nancy (Chris) Powers of Indianapolis; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Karen Gooding of Anderson; and there are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also surviving.

Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Cpl. Eddie Sizelove in 1968; his father, Keith Sizelove in 1975; and his mother, Mary Ellen (Custer) Sizelove in 2015.

Services honoring Dennis’ life, legacy and faith will take place at 7 p.m. on today, Oct. 21, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria. The Sizelove family will receive friends after 3 p.m. prior to the service today at the funeral home.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria officiated by Pastor Julia Bratton.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria First Christian Church, 215 W. Berry St., Alexandria, IN 46001 or envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com