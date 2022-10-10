CRAWFORDSVILLE – Waldo L. Wells (aka Dode), 87, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Tipton on May 19, 1935, the son of Leroy and Ruth (Hook) Wells.

Dode was a loving father and good friend. He was a kind soul that was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his hardy laughter. He graduated from Frankton High School, was an exceptional carpenter and musician who liked to collect American Indian memorabilia. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He especially loved spending time over the years with his furry companions, Bear and Spyke.

Waldo is survived by his son, Audie (Pam) Wells of Lake Marian, Ill.; two daughters, Tawny (Jeff) McDaniel and Daphnie Sheets, both of Elwood; a step-son, Shawn (Sami) Proctor; seven grandchildren, Josh Wells, Ashley (Jeremiah) Wells, Zachary (Susie) Wells, Adam (Christina) Boyland, Audra (Craig) Crowder, Christopher (Jackie) Vest, Shelby Johns, Sawyer and Asher Proctor; nine great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Brian (Shirley) LaShure and Robby LaShure.

Waldo was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Ruth Wells; a sister, Myrna La Shure; nephews, Gary LaShure and John Kelley; and his faithful furry companions, Bear and Spyke.

It was Waldos wish to be cremated. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Elwood City Cemetery with Pastor Nate Warren officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boystown,org.Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com