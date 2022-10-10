ANDERSON, – Nicolas M. Rangel, 15, met Jesus face to face on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. He left the confines of his earthly body that had been burdened with Cerebral Palsy since his birth.

He was born on May 8, 2007, in Indianapolis, to Benito and Sheena (Miller) Rangel. In spite of his afflictions, Nicolas was a ray of sunshine to many. Even though he couldn’t speak, his eyes and his ever-present smile communicated everything he needed to say. Nicolas loved the sunshine, anything outside and especially the beach and the ocean. He loved to wrestle and be tickled by his Papaw Eddie. He enjoyed being with other happy and playful children and seemed to have a special bond with his sister, Franki.

Survivors include his mother, Sheena Rangel of Daleville; his father, Benito Rangel of Anderson; a brother, Christian Rangel of Anderson; his sisters, Eliana Munoz of Valparaiso and Francesca Ramirez of Daleville; maternal grandparents and caregivers, Eddie and BJ (Sterling) Miller of Anderson; paternal grandfather, Rafael Nicasio in Mexico; and several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gina Key; maternal grandparents, Dick and Mary Lou Sterling; and paternal grandmother, Maria Concepcion.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in East Maplewood Cemetery, 510 Alexandria Pike in Anderson with Jim Ice officiating.

Nicolas’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation with envelopes available at the funeral home.

