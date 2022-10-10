KOKOMO – Linda Ann (Borden) Goodman, age 75, of Kokomo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Lin was born on April 1, 1947, in Tipton, to her parents, Lawrence Borden and Melba (Ogden) Borden.

Lin was a 1965 graduate of Tipton High School. Shortly after graduation she married the love of her life, Michael Goodman, on Nov. 26, 1965, and the two shared nearly 57 years of marriage. Lin worked for Jim Dandy Restaurants had also worked for Dan Young GM Center. She retired in 2007.

Lin and her husband, Michael were members at East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.

Those left to carry on Lin’s legacy of love are her husband, Michael Goodman; son, Brian Goodman Holliday; son-in-law, Bill Bronson; brother, Fred Borden; sister, Esther Harrison; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lin was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Lawrence and Melba Borden; daughter, Cheryl Bronson; sister, Beverly Kennedy; and a brother-in-law.

A funeral service celebrating Lin’s life will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor James Ricker officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Johnson officiating.

