FRANKTON – Homer T. “Zeke” Betz, age 89, of Frankton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness.

He was born in Bluffton, on Aug. 12, 1933, to the late George and Annabell (Leach) Betz. On Aug. 11, 1955, he married Phyllis (Walmsley) Betz and they shared 65 years of marriage together before her passing on April 24, 2013.

Homer was a retired truck driver.

Homer is survived by five sons, Roy Betz of Frankton, Randy Betz of Indianapolis, Ronny Betz of Frankton, Robby Betz of Alexandria and Richard Betz of Alexandria; three daughters, Ranae Crihield of Lake Jackson, Texas, Ronda Saubert of Frankton and Rachel Betz of Frankton; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Ester Clements of Speedway, Laura Zent of Huntington, Wilma Hern of Hartford City, Sue Johnson and Linda Stinson, both of Bluffton; three brothers, Joe Betz of Decatur, James Betz of Puneto and Robert Betz of Noblesville; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Homer was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Betz; three sisters, Blanch Willette, Helen Gent and Mary Ann Betz; two brothers, Ed and Fredrick Betz.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 11, 2022, at the K of P & I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton, with his son, Richard Betz, officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted by the US Army and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com