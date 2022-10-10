SUMMITVILLE – Carolyn Sue Fennimore, 92, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Summit Health and Living in Summitville following a brief illness.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1930, to Theodore and Rosabelle (Swaim) Fennimore, on the farm that she was raised on. She cherished that farm so much and she rarely left it. She was graduate of Summitville High School – Class of 1948. She was a beautician for a local shop in her earlier years.

Carolyn had a sharp sense of humor that was connected with a childlike giggle. She had a special place in her heart for all her fur babies throughout the years. She also shared a special friendship with her caregivers.

She is survived by her close friends and caregivers, Cindy (Doug) Hieatt. She also shared a close bond with Trey Hieatt and her many other special caregivers and her beloved fur baby, “Gus.”

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her special aunt and uncle, Mary and William Call; and her beloved pet, “Buddy.”

Services honoring Carolyn’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St. in Summitville. Mike Owens will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township. Friends may call at the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home after noon on Friday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303 or the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016.

A special thanks to all of the aides and nurses at Summit Health and Living for the love and care they gave to Carolyn.

