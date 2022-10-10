CROSSVILLE, Tenn. – Bessie L. “Bess” (Jones) DeBolt, 74, of Crossville, Tenn., passed away on Oct. 6, 2022, at Cumberland County Medical Center.

Bess was born on Feb. 22, 1948, in Albany, Ken., to Orville and Margaret (Wilkerson) Jones. She was a retiree from General Motors and moved from Anderson to Crossville, Tenn. with her husband, David, to enjoy their retirement.

Bess had been an avid golfer and was immensely proud of the home she and David built in Tennessee. When not golfing, Bess was devoted to keeping the house and yard in immaculate condition. After the golfing, cleaning and yardwork were completed, Bess loved to relax with her favorite beverage, Disarrono Amaretto.

Bess is survived by sons, Gary (Lorri) DeBolt, Greg (Sonja) DeBolt, Scott (Jody Foor) DeHart, Mike (Angie) DeHart and Jonathon DeHart; grandchildren, Lyndsie (Ben), Sara (David), Dylan (Orian), Emaleigh, Spence, Dakota, Cheyenne and Brook; great-grandchildren, Tate, Lola, Lainey, Chase, Chloe, Camilla, Jaedyn, Brenyn and Geordyn; sister, Wanda Wunder; sisters-in-law, Kathy Jones and Barb Jones; brother-in-law, David Morrow; many nieces and nephews; and close family friends, Fred and Diane Haney and Tom and Butch Tuttle.

Bess is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; son, Andy; siblings: Robert, Steven, Ronald, Ben, Deborah, Annie and Jay.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Bess will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 3 p.m. in Brown, Butz, Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St. in Anderson. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

