Bennie M. Wells, age 93, lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bennie was born on July 28, 1929, to the late Otto and Cecilia (Widener) Wells. On July 20, 1952, he married the love of his life, Roberta (Harvey) Wells.

Bennie was a proud veteran of the United States Airforce, having been stationed in Japan and served during the Korean War. After proudly serving our country, he worked as a tool engineer at Delco Remy. Following retirement, Bennie became very well-known as a talented woodcrafter in Elwood and he and his wife would travel and share their beautiful work at craft shows. They also enjoyed taking fishing trips and especially enjoyed visiting the Great Smoky Mountains.

Bennie loved watching football, socializing, baking and frequented his two favorite local restaurants, Friendly’s & Lincoln Square, where he will always be remembered for his love of biscuits and gravy! More than anything, he treasured special time spent with his dear granddaughter, Melissa. He shared his home with his loving cats, Callie and Wendy, who were so comforting to him for so many years after his wife’s passing.

Bennie is survived by his loving children, a daughter, Catherine (Tom) Martin of Oklahoma; a son, Gregory (Chris) Wells of Elwood; a brother, Harold Wells of Alexandria; a grandson, Brian (Gina) Sullivan of Oklahoma; granddaughter, Melissa (Daniel) Adams of Elwood; great-grandchildren, Caleb (Ari) Sullivan, Hunter (Ellie) Sullivan, Haleigh (Rosalio) Guajardo, Dreyton Adams; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his beloved wife, Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Cecilia Wells; a sister, Helen Minch; and four brothers, Earl Wells, Walter Wells, Charles Wells and Bob Wells.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson Street in Elwood. A funeral service celebrating Bennie’s life will immediately follow with military graveside services and entombment in the Elwood Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

