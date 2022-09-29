Shirley Reason, age 78, of Frankton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living Center.

She was born in Paris, Texas, on Aug. 19, 1944, to the late William and Alta (Severe) Galliher.

On July 3, 1967, she married William B. Reason and they shared 42 years of marriage together.

Shirley was a homemaker. She attended IVY Tech and received her Child Development Associate certificate.

Shirley is survived by two children, Kevin Wycoff of Elwood and Kimberly Clark of Plainfield; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her little dog.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William B. Reason; sister, Louise Munro; and two nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1p.m. today at Elwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. Entombment will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com