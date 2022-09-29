Michael T. Hawkins, 70, of Tipton, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born on July 2, 1952, in Tipton. He was the son of the late Alfred William “Shorty” and Margaret “Peggy” (McCormack) Hawkins.

Mike graduated from Tipton High School, Class of 1971. After high schoo,l he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on a tanker in the Gulf of Tonkin during his deployment. When Mike returned to civilian life, he went to Ironworkers Trade school and was employed as an iron worker, making a career out of building many of the high rise buildings in Indianapolis and in surrounding cities in central Indiana.

Mike was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton. He was also a member of Tipton American Legion Post #46, Iron Workers Local 22 and the Tipton Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his two children, Brian M. Hawkins of Tipton and Milissa D. Hawkins of Tipton; seven siblings, Patricia Zanone and husband David of Fort Myers, Fla., Margaret J. Hawkins of Tipton, Joseph J. Hawkins of Elwood, Seamus A. Hawkins and wife Pamela of Kokomo, Veronica L. Maxwell and husband Michael of Kempton, Suzan M. Jones and husband Garry of Tipton and Barry C. Hawkins of Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Mike is also survived by his four grandchildren, Emma E. Hawkins, Lili J. Hawkins, Bailey C. Gue and husband Josh and Riley W. Hawkins and wife Katie; and two great-grandchildren, Makayla J. Gue and Paul N. Gue.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brent A. Hawkins; siblings, Alfred W. Hawkins Jr., John A. Hawkins and Teresa J. Hawkins, IPD.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Church building fund, 340 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072.

