FAIRMOUNT – John David Couch, age 57, of Fairmount and formerly of Frankton, died Sept. 24, 2022, at Marion General Hospital following an unexpected illness.

He was born in Anderson on July 2, 1965, the son of the late Charles and Sharon (O’Brien) Couch.

On Feb. 7, 1986, John married Becky (Armstrong) Couch and she survives.

He was a member of the Frankton Ambulance Service for many years and a member of the American Legion Post 469.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Amber Phillips of Fairmount; three brothers, Michael (wife Eddie) O’Brien of Hawthorne, Fla., Omery Jay Couch of Frankton and Timothy Paul Couch of Frankton; sister, Tina Marie Dowler of Elwood; three grandchildren; an adopted grandchild; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces; great-nephews; special friends; and his entire DCCW family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Kevin Kyle Couch Sr. and nephew, Kevin Kyle Couch Jr..

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. today, Sept. 30, 2022, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, 305 E. Sigler St. in Frankton. A funeral service to honor John’s life will begin at 2 p.m. today with his good friend, Steve Hedrick, officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help offset the unexpected expenses.

Online condolences, memories, and stories may be share at www.dunnichayfunerahome.com