Edward Eugene “Ned” Swaim, 73, of Tipton was born on Aug. 18, 1949, in Elwood, a son of Howard and Mary Adona (Shaw) Swaim and crossed over to eternal life on September 1, 2022.

A memorial service for Ned will be at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 30, Young-Nichols Funeral Home. The family will receive friends starting at 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Ned donated his body to science for medical education and he will be buried with his parents at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.