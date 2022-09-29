FISHERS – Dorothy Marie “Dottie” Carlson, age 92, of Fishers and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at Independence Villages in Fishers.

She was born, June 2, 1930, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Erval D. and Mary K. (Deubner) Hilligoss. Dottie retired in 1989 from Ex-Cello (Textron Corp.) where she was secretary to the plant manager for 30 years.

She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1948. Dottie formerly worked at Knoby’s; the famous Tee-Pee Restaurant; as well as Ozzlid Corporation in Indianapolis. She met her loving husband, Ruben L. “Rube” Carlson, who was stationed at Camp Atterbury and they were married on March 27, 1954. Soon after, they moved to Silver Bay, Minn. before moving back to Indiana five years later to settle in Elwood.

Dottie and Rube shared nearly 60 years of marriage together before his passing in 2014. They purchased a lake home at Lake Wawasee where they spent as much time as they could with their family and the home has remained in the family for more than 50 years. Dottie especially enjoyed going to church on the SS Lilly Pad during the summer months and spending time with friends at the lake.

Dottie had several hobbies such as crocheting, photography, and making yearbooks for her sorority – Torch Bearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, which she was a 50+ year member. In her spare time, she enjoyed solving word search puzzles.

Dottie volunteered at the “Bit of Heaven” gift shop at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood for many years. She and Rube were devoted members of the First Baptist Church for more than 50 years, as well as the Elwood Kiwanis Club for many years. Dottie was also active on the Senior Prom committee in Elwood for many years.

She had a love for animals and had many special Yorkie dogs through the years – Annie, Tiffan, and Mindy. After the sale of their country home in Elwood and moving to a new condo, Dot and Rube were fortunate to have special friends, Leanna and the late Jim Roller who were always available to lend a hand. Although she will be greatly missed, Dottie’s family is comforted knowing that she and Rube have been reunited in Heaven.

Dottie’s family legacy includes two daughters, Linda Sue (Robert) Fisher of Anderson and Diane Elaine Carlson of Fishers; two granddaughters, Christie Lynn (Tony )Baginski of Anderson and Tracie Lee (Brad) Davis of Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Mikaylie Davis, Caleb Davis and Cameron Dowling, all of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Dottie was preceded in death by parents; beloved husband, Rube; and a brother, David Hilligoss.

A funeral service celebrating Dottie’s life took place on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Glenn Knepp of Ford Street United Methodist Church in Lapel officiating. The funeral began with a Beta Sigma Phi memorial service followed by the pastor.

Cremation followed the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.